Eye-opening footage shows a rough sea in Cornwall as Storm Eunice hits England.

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits, an expert has said as a second red weather warning for wind was issued.

The rare warning will cover London and the southeast of England from 10am, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.

The army is on standby to assist, Boris Johnson has said, and widespread school closures have been announced in Wales and Devon.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here