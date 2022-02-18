Strong winds quickly approach the UK in satellite imagery as Storm Eustice hits the country.

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits, an expert has said as a second red weather warning for wind was issued.

The rare warning will cover London and the southeast of England from 10am, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.

A separate red warning for wind is in force for south Wales and the northern coast of southwest England from 7am.

