Storm Franklin: Village green plunged underwater after river bursts banks

A picturesque village green has been plunged underwater as Storm Franklin brings "worse weather" than Eunice and Dudley.

Farmer Richard Stockdale, 60, captured the Yorkshire Dales totally submerged underwater after the nearby River Wharfe burst its banks.

The area suffered torrential rainfall and strong winds days after Storm Eunice tore havoc across the UK.

Richard said: "The u-bend of the river has burst at the bottom of the village, leaving the green underwater.

"The roads around the village are impassable for smaller vehicles"

