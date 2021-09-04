Floodwater from Storm Ida burst through a basement wall in New Jersey, trapping a mother and son inside.

The pair are "lucky to be alive" after being pulled to safety by other family members who heard screams from the bottom floor.

A security camera, set up in the basement, caught the terrifying moment water rushed into the room, collapsing the wall.

Just moments before the structure is destroyed, the son can be seen walking across shot, escaping certain disaster by mere seconds.