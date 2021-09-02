Storm Ida has destroyed another piece of New Orleans’ rich jazz history with Louis Armstrong’s second home called the Karnofsky shop.

The building where the musical legend spent part of his childhood was destroyed in the chaotic storm on 427 South Rampart Street.

The store was listed on The National Register of Historic Places due to its impact on the jazz singer's life and was owned by the Karnofsky family who hired Armstrong, encouraging him to pursue a life in music.