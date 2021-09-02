A state of emergency has been issued for New York as the city was hit by flash floods and record rainfalls amid hazardous Storm Ida.

The remnants of Storm Ida passed through the northeast on Wednesday with the National Weather Service issuing its first-ever ‘flash flood emergency’ for New York City.

This video, taken by Robyn Shepherd via Storyful on the Upper East Side, shows flooding along the FDR highway, as cars and emergency vehicles struggle to navigate the dangerous water.