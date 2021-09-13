Heavy rains in Sudan’s east have resulted in flash floods that have left villages in ruins and thousands of people homeless.

Footage from Al Jazeera shows Nuwela village submerged and only accessible by boat. It is one of more than 50 villages to be destroyed in the country’s White Nile state in the past weeks. Residents say these are the worst flash floods they’ve seen in years.

Dozens of people have died since the rains started in late July. Displaced families lack food and clean water, and with more rain expected, authorities are concerned about the spread of water-borne diseases.