New “high-precision” images of the sun’s surface were captured by China’s new Fengyun-3 E satellite.

The country’s meteorological administration shared the “extreme ultraviolet images” capturing the sun and the fine spectral radiation intensity in the ultraviolet-shortwave infrared band.

After being launched in July, the satellite is aimed to helped researchers perform space weather forecasting more accurately and is the world’s first early morning weather satellite for civil use.

The solar spectral irradiance monitor can record the subtle changes of incoming energy from the sun to the earth and plays a vital role to precisely monitor energy changes of the Earth’s climate system.