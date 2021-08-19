Record-breaking rain caused severe flooding in a Swedish city leaving hundreds of homes and vehicles flooded.

Heavy rainfall in the city of Gävle has seen the start of school postponed after large parts of public transport were suspended.

Roads are deemed inaccessible as floodwaters remain, a video obtained by Spectee has shown.

A car is seen windscreen deep in the floods.

Residents of the city are being urged to stay inside after two months worth of rain in the space of a few hours.

People are being told to be cautious after landslides were reported and roads caved in following the heavy rain.