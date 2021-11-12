An Illinois resident has filmed the result of a wet shirt being left out in a "polar vortex" in the state in January 2019, showing that it was "frozen rigid" after two minutes outside. Sumit Goyat, from Chicago, said the effect occurred when temperatures dropped to -30C. In the video, Mr Goyat can be seen sharing the results of his experiment, explaining to the camera that the striped pink shirt "freezed dry" and "sounds like a hardboard" when the clothing is tapped.