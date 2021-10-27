A massive 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan’s capital, Taipei on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car.

This footage, filmed by Neha Upadhyay, shows a couple of scenes that occurred during and after the disaster in question, highlighting its impact.

Neha commented. "It got the whole building shaking. Various things fell on the floor in my dining area, a glass broke, and my building was slightly damaged. It was a terrible and scary experience. Thank God no casualties were reported."