Buildings and streets in northeastern Taiwan were left shaking as a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the capital city of Taipei.

Footage from a surveillance camera above a busy road shows the impact of the tremor, as vehicles continue to drive below.

According to Reuters, the earthquake had a depth of 41.5 miles and could be felt across the northern, eastern and western parts of Taiwan.

There have been no reports of damage or deaths over the weekend and the power grid is still running normally.

