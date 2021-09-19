A Taiwanese environmental group has designed a marine vacuum cleaner in a bid to help in the island's fight against floating garbage.

Dubbed the "Azure Fighter", the catamaran is a prototype electric trash skimmer created to scoop up floating marine garbage around fishing harbours and marinas.

With a conveyer belt attached to the back, the catamaran collects the litter, consisting of plastic bottles, packaging and polystyrene cups, saving the lives of marine animals.

The water vacuum clear is controlled by a gaming remote manned by staff on the shoreline.