Tar balls have washed up on San Diego beaches following the Huntington Beach oil spill, prompting an emergency response in the local area.

“It is very likely that these tar balls are the result of the oil spill,” Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Supervisor, said.

“If the tar balls are traced back to the oil spill, which I think is highly likely, we will declare a state of emergency to better access state and federal funds.”

Volunteers with the Southern California oil spill response are already working as far south as Oceanside to help clean up the beaches.