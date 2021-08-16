Adorable footage shows an elephant in Thailand having been filmed waiting patiently for a pianist to play Beethoven in its own private concert.

The bull elephant, named Mongkol, can be seen standing alongside 60-year-old Paul Barton as he plays the musician's "Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor".

The talented musician plays the instrument at Elephant's World, which looks after rescued elephants in Thailand, and has uploaded several videos of him entertaining the animals on his YouTube channel, which boasts more than 570,000 subscribers.