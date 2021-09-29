Paramotorist rescuers have been using powered parachutes to fly above Thailand’s flood-stricken villages to airdrop essential supplies.

Amazing footage shows a team of around seven to eight paramotorists, working for the Charity of Phitsanulok Association, who made trips to Sukhothai province to help out local residents.

Floods in Thailand have triggered emergency protection measures in the national capital Bangkok, after they led to the deaths of six people and left thousands of homes inundated.

At least 70,000 homes are estimated to have been affected, with the kingdom’s central region bearing the brunt of the floods, the DPPM added.