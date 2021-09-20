The Thames Barrier has been shut for its annual test closure, held at the start of autumn to check equipment, systems and staff working on the flood defence system.

The Barrier's individual gates are to be moved into a range of operational positions, including fully closed, to stop the flow of the incoming tide.

First opened in 1984, the Barrier has been closed 199 times over its 37-year history.

"London has been under threat of flooding for centuries and now the Thames Barrier and associated defences are here, that threat is no longer a potent one," engineering manager Steve East said.