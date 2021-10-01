The world’s sea turtle population is in decline. Pollution, poaching and a loss of coastal nesting sites all threaten the future of these ancient creatures.

Sea turtles spend their lives at sea, except when the females head ashore to lay eggs.

Ras Baridi in Saudi Arabia is an important nesting site in the Red Sea region.

Here, scientists from the Beacon Development Company (BDC), a subsidiary of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), are working to increase the number of baby turtles that survive.

