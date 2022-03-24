Louisiana: Drone footage shows devastation caused by tornado

A tornado that took mere seconds to rip off roofs and destroy homes has torn a path of destruction through Arabi, Louisiana.

Drone footage from Kellen Thompson Sr, a New Orleans resident, shows the extensive damage to Arabi on Wednesday morning.

Officials have reported that there has been at least one death, as well as multiple injuries.

Tuesday night’s tornado sprung from a storm system blamed for earlier tornadoes in Texas that killed a woman north of Dallas and prompted Gov. Gregg Abbott to declare a disaster in 16 counties.

