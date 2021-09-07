Dramatic footage from Annapolis, Maryland shows the moment a couple got caught in a tornado, as remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the region on 1 September.

Filmer Caroline McAndrews said they were in a McDonald’s car park when they “noticed leaves in the distance swirling.”

"As soon as we left, a tornado struck out of the blue. Power lines fell and a transformer blew up right in front of our car. If we had driven a few feet ahead, it would have hit our car. We are so thankful to be unharmed,” she told WooGlobe.