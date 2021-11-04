A driving instructor and her student had a lucky escape when they were caught in a mini-tornado which blew an entire fence in front of their car.

Sharon Carter was in the passenger seat of her Ford Focus while she gave a driving lesson to a teenage girl.

Front dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment a 6ft wooden fence panel hurtled past the car during a heavy storm on Sunday morning.

Footage from the rear camera shows the fence crashing into the roof of a house in Duston, Northants.

