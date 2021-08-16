Dramatic footage shows a tornado moving through a farm in Sycamore, Illinois, one of several twisters to touch down as storms lashed the area on 9 August. The funnel cloud is seen whipping up debris over a field near power lines.

Brandon Jovanovich told WooGlobe that he went out to film the tornado as it “had already moved over to a neighboring farm and ripped through some buildings."

Several homes were damaged in Sycamore and the storms left thousands without power, according to local media. No one was reported harmed.