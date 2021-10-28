Alarming footage shows the moment a tornado tore across Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas, whipping up debris and snapping power lines.

The dangerous weather is part of major storm system gaining strength in the central states in the US with around 65,000 being without power in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the week with tornado watches and warnings being issued across the two states.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here