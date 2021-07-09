Incredible footage shows what some locals believed to be a rare tornado sweeping through County Durham on Friday.

Twitter user AdaaamE77 shared the clip on Twitter with the caption: “Mini tornado at Newton Aycliffe.”

BBC Weather tweeted some “excellent photos of funnel clouds sent in by our Weather Watchers in the Durham area today.”

The Met Office says a funnel cloud does not touch the earth’s surface, while a tornado does.

“In a typical year, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, though it is very rare that are they strong enough to cause any significant damage,” according to the service.