Torrential flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least ten people dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis revealed more than thirty people have been reported missing and that two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father.

The town of McEwen was pummeled with seventeen inches of rain in less than a day with power outages and other communications disruptions having further hampered rescue crews.