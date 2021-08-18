Haitian officials raised the death toll from a deadly weekend earthquake by more than 500 on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Grace temporarily halted search and rescue efforts, fuelling anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.

Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday’s quake, and officials warned some areas could get 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain before the storm moved on.

The total death toll now stands at 1,941 with 9,900 people injured.

Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed over 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless.