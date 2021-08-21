Tropical Storm Henri is expected to gain hurricane strength before making landfall.

The storm is expected to make landfall in southern New England by late Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Henri is now about 345 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and packing maximum sustained winds of 65mph, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Henri is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph. A turn toward the north is expected by tonight, and Henri is forecast to accelerate in that direction through early Sunday,” the NHC added.

There are no evacuation orders in place for northeastern residents so far.