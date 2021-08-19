A young woman and her dog were rescued from the roof of a car after becoming stranded by flash floods in Arizona, a dramatic video has shown.

Tucson Firefighters used a fire ladder to pull the pair through the fast-flowing water after secured them with safety ropes.

The firefighters said they backed a fire engine into the water before using "the full length of the ladder and an athletic throw from a firefighter to eventually reach the victims with a rescue ring."

Firefighters have urged drivers not to venture into the flood roads amid continued heavy rainfall.