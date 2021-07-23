Terrifying footage shows a house collapsing before being swept away by floodwaters in Turkey.

Extreme weather hit the northeastern Black Sea province of Arhavi on Thursday, with more than 200 people evacuated from villages in the area.

A video posted by local news website Gundem Rize shows one building crumbling into gushing floodwater before being washed away downstream. Local media have confirmed nobody was injured in the incident.

Floods are common along Turkey’s Black Sea coastal region at this time of year and last week, at least six people were killed in the province of Rize.