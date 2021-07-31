Fires have been spreading across the country since Wednesday, burning down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.

The death toll from wildfires raging on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast has risen to 6 on July 31 after two forest workers were killed.

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Bekir Pakdemirli, said Saturday 88 of 98 fires that broke out amid strong winds and scorching heat have been brought under control.

At least five people have died in Manavgat and one died in Marmaris. Both towns are located on the Mediterranean and are tourist destinations.