A turtle had a large metal fishing hook removed from its nose by a hero vet.

The softshell turtle was impaled in the face by a fishing hook in Gujarat, western India.

Dr Idrish Patel, stepped in to assist the suffering animal by giving it anaesthetic to prevent to animal from reclusing ack into its shell during the removal process.

The vet then uses surgical instruments to pull the hook from its head.

After several failed attempts to free the animal, the vet eventually manages to thread the hook out, freeing the turtle of its agony.