Typhoon Omais flooded roads and houses resulting in more than 10,000 people to evacuate after making landfall in southern Korea.

While Typhoon warnings issued the previous day were all lifted, the south Korean cities were lashed by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Footage shows businesses being flooded with shin-deep water leaving shop-owners devastated.

Emergency workers worked tirelessly to clear the roads of the flood waters.

The government of the southeast city of Changwon, ordered residents of 73 areas prone to landslides and floods to evacuate.

Omais weakened into an extratropical cyclone Tuesday morning.