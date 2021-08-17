Will the UK’s new hydrogen strategy lead to higher bills for consumers?

The government is to spend just over £100m to kickstart the hydrogen economy in the UK , which it hopes will help the fuel become a major clean energy source.

Hydrogen has long been tipped as the fuel of the future as it can more easily replace fossil fuels in combustion-based sectors that are more difficult to electrify – such as aviation, shipping and other heavy industries.

However, subsidies for such initiatives in the past have been passed on to consumers when it came to bill time, so we all might end up paying for our greener future.