The Met Office has announced its list of storm names for the upcoming season which runs from September 2021 to August 2022.

This year, the UK public were allowed a say on the names put forward for consideration and chose to recognise friends, family and pets with their suggestions.

Kim, Logan, Ruby and Dudley are among the names selected, with the first of those nominated in recognition of a "whirlwind" relative and self-confessed weather watcher.

Ruby also made the final cut after being nominated by a pet owner whose cat "comes in and acts like a storm".