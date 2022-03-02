River Severn floods fields in Apperley after UK lashed by storms

The River Severn has caused significant flooding near the village of Apperley in Gloucestershire, after the UK was lashed a by a series of bad storms.

Drone footage has captured the extent of the floods, with fields close to the river left completely submerged.

Last week, disruption was caused further north in Worcestershire and Shropshire, where severe flood warnings were in place for a number of days.

Some people had to be rescued and evacuated from their properties due to severe flooding along the Severn.

