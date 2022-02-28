Watch live as UN releases report on impact of climate crisis

The United Nations is set to detail the second half of a scientific report on climate change.

The new UN report is set to give one of the starkest warnings in history regarding the impact of the global warming.

On Monday, 28 February, 2022, they will broadcast live from the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

This is chapter two of the report, and follows the "code red for humanity" first half, released in the summer of 2021, shortly before Cop26.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters