The US Coast Guard has evacuated critically injured Haitians from Les Cayes to Port au Prince after a magnitude-7.2 earthquake shook the country.

Video has captured the coast guard rescue crews transporting injured civilians via plane to Haiti’s capital city via helicopter.

Haitian victims, of all ages, were carried by stretcher from the US chopper.

Tensions over the slow pace of aid efforts have been growing after the powerful quake left more than 2,100 people dead while more than 12,268 people were injured.

The earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes leaving a further 12,000 damaged and about 30,000 families homeless, official estimates suggest