Storm Ida caused chaos at the US Open in New York City on Wednesday, as heavy rain entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium despite the roof covering the court.

Strong winds pushed rain through the space between the concourse and the retractable cover, suspending second-round play during the famous tennis tournament.

Footage from inside the stadium shows a number of spectators battling with the elements, using umbrellas to shield themselves from the wet weather.

In the aftermath of Ida, New York declared a state of emergency as flash flooding caused disruption across the city.