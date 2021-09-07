Footage shows bison holding up traffic by walking on the road in Yellowstone National Park.

The famous park is the only place in the US where the majestic creatures have lived continuously since prehistoric times. The population of bison, the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America, has recovered since humans drove them to near-extinction just over a century ago.

"Took a tour of Yellowstone National Park and encountered bison on the road who would not move," said Dana Elliott, who captured the footage in August. "Didn’t want to bother them too much and get our car kicked as a result, haha."