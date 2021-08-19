Parts of Utah, including Salt Lake City, were showered with heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, as severe weather saw warnings for thunderstorms and floods put in place across the American state. In a video from @BubbaSeesIt via Spectee, a road in Salt Lake City's Sugarhouse Park is submerged in flood water as a result of the inclement weather.

According to the city's National Weather Service, a thunderstorm which hit the state brought winds of more than 70 miles per hour.