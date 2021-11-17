A Canadian highway has been washed away after heavy rain triggered landslides and floods in Vancouver.

Highway 99, also known as the Fraser Delta Thruway, in the south of Vancouver was deluged in floodwater after the area saw 140 to 180 millimetres of rainfall.

Footage captures vehicles struggling to drive through wheel-deep floods on the highway.

At least one person has been killed and tens of thousands of people in Canada and the US have been left without power following the Pacific north-west storm.

