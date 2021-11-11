A banana greenhouse lies in ruins after being crushed by the weight of volcanic ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The volcanic ash has covered 999.6 hectares of Spain’s La Palma Island after it began erupting in September 19.

Some 2,605 buildings have been destroyed during the volcanic activity, according to analysts with Copernicus.

Footage of the flattened banana greenhouse shows the extent of the ash that has covered the land.

Structural poles protrude from the blanket of ash as the destroyed building lays hidden beneath the grey landscape.

