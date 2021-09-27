Volvo Cars will make all of its fully electric models completely leather-free by 2030 as part of “an ethical stand for animal welfare.”

The company also aim to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, and to make 25 per cent of the material in their models out of recycled and “bio-based content” by then.

Volvo is on its way to becoming a fully circular business by 2040 in which materials are continually reused.

They noted almost a third of American Gen Z and Millennials say they would pay more for products that have the least negative impact on the environment.