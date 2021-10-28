EU Commission president von der Leyen speaks ahead of G20 and Cop26 summits

You can watch live as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is giving a press conference ahead of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend – and the subsequent Cop26 UN climate change conference being held in Glasgow.

Some have cast doubts at how effective the Cop26 conference is likely to be, given the fact that China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin won’t be in attendance.

President of Cop26 Alok Sharma told Sky News that the success of the summit is “in the balance”.