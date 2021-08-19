Wally the Walrus has been spotted off the coast of Ireland once again as he continues his tour of the Wild Atlantic Way.

People have flocked to the west Cork coast to catch a glimpse of the wandering mammal, who was spotted invading another boat to take a nap earlier this week.

The Arctic walrus was first spotted close to Valentia Island in March and has since travelled 4,000km along the coast of western Europe, being spotted in France, Spain and the UK.

Wally even appeared to drive a boat off the Irish coast last week.