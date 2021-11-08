A female walrus has been spotted napping on a submarine in the Dutch port of Den Helder.

Adorable footage shows Freya snoozing in the sun, rubbing her flippers together as she took an afternoon nap on 28 October.

“She frequently goes out for lunch and after a couple of hours, she crawls back on the deck,” the Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine Service said.

The Guardian reports that Freya is the first of her species to visit the Netherlands in 23 years and is believed to have swum south following the Danish and German coasts.

