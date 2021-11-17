Drone footage has captured the extent of the devastating damage caused by floods in Washington state.

The city of Bellingham saw more than 4.5 inches of rainfall in the span of 36 hours, beginning last Sunday.

Entire roads can be seen submerged by floodwater, while cars can be seen floating in waist-deep water close to a petrol station.

An official press release posted online confirms that while no lives were lost due to the extreme weather, many residences, businesses and other properties in Bellingham were damaged.

