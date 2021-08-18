Striking footage of fire crews in California tackling what has now become the largest wildfire in the state’s history shows the magnitude of the task at hand.

The blaze can be seen casting a red glow on the area all around the firefighters and their trucks as they attempt to tackle the ever-growing fire.

The Dixie Fire has torched nearly 570,000 acres (230,670 hectares) of drought-parched timber and brushland in the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains northeast of San Francisco thus far.