Watch live as Greta Thunberg attends climate protest in London ahead of Cop26

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to attend one of a series of protests in the City of London ahead of the Cop26 UN climate conference in Glasgow.

Activists will campaign outside branches of Barclays, Standard Chartered, Lloyds of London and the Bank of England, with Ms Thunberg set to join them.

The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San Francisco and Nairobi.