Watch live as La Palma volcano continues to spew lava four weeks after eruption

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is showing no signs of abating as lava continues to pour from the crater of the volcano, some four weeks after it first erupted.

On Thursday (14 October) around 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna were forced to flee their homes after lava threatened to engulf the area.

The eruption which began on Sunday (19 September) has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.